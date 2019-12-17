While most of the mystery in the 2020 class is gone, the Buckeyes still have a couple of situations to monitor tomorrow, including four-star quarterback C.J. Stroud and four-star defensive end Tyler Baron. I'm making my final calls on these two prospects.

Late on Tuesday evening, Rivals.com Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt reported that four-star Ohio State athlete pledge Cameron Martinez would delay signing until February. What does that mean for the Buckeyes and what are the expectations now moving forward in this recruitment?

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.