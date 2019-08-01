News More News
Skull Session EXTRA: Running Back rumblings

E.J. Smith has remained in contact with Ohio State. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
A week ago Ohio State looked full at running back and was anticipating a pair of commitments this week. That could now be an 0-for-2 situation for the Buckeyes after surprising news this weekend on two primary targets.

The list of names will be an ever-evolving one this fall as the Buckeyes look to sign a pair of backs in this class, so with the list of names being fluid and subject to unexpected additions, what CAN people expect out of a potential new round of searching?

We're taking a look at the broader scope of what this new search could look like for Ohio State in this afternoon's Skull Session EXTRA.

