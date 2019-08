There isn't a ton of mystery left in Ohio State's 2020 recruiting class, except at the running back and defensive end positions where the searches continue to expand. We have a couple of new targets to keep an eye on.

Rivals100 defensive end Desmond Evans is expected to cut his list to five schools soon. Can the Buckeyes make the cut and will they get an official visit.

All of that in today's Skull Session EXTRA.