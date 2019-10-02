Skull Session EXTRA: Could Buckeyes be closing in on four-star commitment?
At the top of the priority list for the Ohio State coaching staff sits the cornerback position. The Buckeyes are looking to add another corner to its 2020 class, a class with limited spots remaining. Little Elm (Texas) four-star cornerback Ryan Watts has emerged in recent months as a top target for the Buckeyes in that search and made his official visit to Columbus two weekends ago when the Buckeyes hosted Miami (Ohio).
A FutureCast pick is now in for Ohio State after some developments on Wednesday night in Watts' recruitment. We have the latest HERE.