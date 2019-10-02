At the top of the priority list for the Ohio State coaching staff sits the cornerback position. The Buckeyes are looking to add another corner to its 2020 class, a class with limited spots remaining. Little Elm (Texas) four-star cornerback Ryan Watts has emerged in recent months as a top target for the Buckeyes in that search and made his official visit to Columbus two weekends ago when the Buckeyes hosted Miami (Ohio).

A FutureCast pick is now in for Ohio State after some developments on Wednesday night in Watts' recruitment. We have the latest HERE.