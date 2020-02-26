Skull Session EXTRA: California group to hit Columbus
The Dead Period comes to an end on Saturday night. By Sunday morning, prospects will be back on the road visiting schools as spring football is just on the horizon. Ohio State is already slated to host some outstanding prospects during the first week of March but a group from California will be in Columbus on Sunday to check things out.
That group could include a pair of Top 50 prospects currently committed to other programs.
