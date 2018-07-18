The recruiting calendar is set to emerge from the Dead Period next week which will allow Ohio State to host several big-time unofficial visitors, particularly in the 2020 class. A trio of prospects from a DC area powerhouse are ready to make it to Columbus and all three visits are big in their own way, we explain why.

The months of June and July have been very good to Ohio State on the recruiting trail. We look at why that momentum should continue into August as a trio of 2019 targets are set to decide.

The early 2020 commits are doing work on the recruiting trail and they are bringing back the 'group chat' as a place where top prospects from around the country can connect and talk about a variety of topics, including the Buckeyes. Some of the names involved are as big as it gets in the world of recruiting.

All of that, and more, in today's Skull Session.