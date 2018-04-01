Five-star defensive end Zach Harrison's recruitment has been very Midwest-centric to this point but Ohio's top prospect made visits to Georgia and Clemson this past week. Is this still a Midwest battle? We have the latest on Harrison's plans.

Four-star running back Noah Cain was back on campus over the weekend. How did things go and are the Buckeyes still in good standing with the Rivals100 talent after landing a commitment from Sampson James recently?

The state of Texas is loaded with wide receivers in the 2019 class and Ohio State has been recruiting many of them. The carousel continues to turn there with the Buckeyes picking up some momentum with at least one, while losing momentum for another.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.