Our coverage of Ohio State's staff on the road this weekend continues as we have more from Friday's camp at Rutgers. How are things looking right now for fast-rising defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte. Could one of the East Coast's top offensive prospects actually be better on defense? We dive into those topics this evening.

The past two recruiting cycles have been fairly pedestrian in terms of national talent. Is that about to change? Many think it will and we discuss why.

All of that in tonight's Skull Session.