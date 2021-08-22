 BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: DT targets set up officials, 2024 RB talks offer, and more
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-22 19:44:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Skull Session: DT targets set up officials, 2024 RB talks offer, and more

Joseph Hastings • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Reporter

For the first time in over a month, Ohio State's efforts on the trail picked up momentum as they landed a commitment from 2023 Rivals250 tight end Ty Lockwood.

In this edition of Skull Session, there is even more good news for Buckeye Nation.

This week, we report on a couple of Rivals100 defensive tackles that have set up official visits to Columbus, as well as the latest between them and the Buckeyes. We also spoke with a sophomore who recently reeled in an offer from Ohio State, talk running back and wide receiver recruiting, and more.

For this week's edition of Skull Session, click HERE.

This edition of Skull Session was brought to you by JFQ Lending

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}