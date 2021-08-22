Skull Session: DT targets set up officials, 2024 RB talks offer, and more

For the first time in over a month, Ohio State's efforts on the trail picked up momentum as they landed a commitment from 2023 Rivals250 tight end Ty Lockwood.

In this edition of Skull Session, there is even more good news for Buckeye Nation.

This week, we report on a couple of Rivals100 defensive tackles that have set up official visits to Columbus, as well as the latest between them and the Buckeyes. We also spoke with a sophomore who recently reeled in an offer from Ohio State, talk running back and wide receiver recruiting, and more.

For this week's edition of Skull Session, click HERE.