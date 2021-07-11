Skull Session: Defensive linemen updates, 2023 WR labels OSU his leader

One would be hard-pressed to find a school that has recruited better on the trail over the past few weeks than Ohio State has. A half-dozen prospects, including five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, have teamed up with the Buckeyes since the beginning of the second week of June.

The staff is looking to continue their momentum, and took some key steps with several targets over the past few days.

In this week's Skull Session, Joseph Hastings lists all of the recruits that recently put tOSU in their top schools lists and what some had to say to him about Ryan Day's program. He also has updates on a 2023 wideout and a pair of Rivals100 defensive ends, as well as a quick note on USC commit Domani Jackson.

Carson MacRae also has tidbits on Ohio State's pursuit of a trio of targets in the trenches: Aamil Wagner, Earnest Greene and Omari Abor.

