One of Ohio State's top recruiting targets could be looking at a longer timeline on a decision than initially planned. We have the latest there as the Buckeyes are trying to keep momentum going with a big month of August.

Also, the Dublin Coffman 7on7 tournament always brings a lot of top talent out, particularly from the Central Ohio area. The area is in good hands in the 2020 and 2021 classes as quite a few prospects stood out on Saturday.

We have some news and notes from that event to share as well in tonight's Skull Session.