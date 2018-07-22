Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-22 21:04:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Skull Session: Decision delay coming?

Xofyhlbyz3tb0qdxpcl6
Qian Magwood is an under-the-radar 2020 prospect in Ohio.
Rivals.com
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove.com
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

One of Ohio State's top recruiting targets could be looking at a longer timeline on a decision than initially planned. We have the latest there as the Buckeyes are trying to keep momentum going with a big month of August.

Also, the Dublin Coffman 7on7 tournament always brings a lot of top talent out, particularly from the Central Ohio area. The area is in good hands in the 2020 and 2021 classes as quite a few prospects stood out on Saturday.

We have some news and notes from that event to share as well in tonight's Skull Session.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}