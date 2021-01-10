BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Davis wants to visit Ohio State, Buckeye Bash being planned

With the national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State 24 hours away, there continues to be new developments for top targets on the recruiting trail.

In this week's "Skull Session," Joseph Hastings has the latest on Rivals100 linebacker Raesjon Davis, who currently has the Buckeyes in his top four. He also has a note on Emeka Egbuka's enrolling plans, updates where things stand between OSU and a 2023 target, and Ohio State's commits' plans for a Buckeye Bash in the near future.

Also, Andy Anders spoke with Randy "Barr" Abor, father of Rivals100 defensive end Omari Abor. Abor talked about his son's game against Quinn Ewers and Southlake Carroll on Saturday, and what Ewers told Omari following Duncanville's loss.

