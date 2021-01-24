BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Davis is all smiles after a multi-day trip to Columbus

Official visits are not allowed due to the ongoing dead period, but that does not mean prospects can't get a similar OV experience on their own.

This weekend, Rivals100 linebacker Raesjon Davis and his parents took a three-day visit to Columbus. Even though Ohio State's coaching staff could not interact with them, the Davis family did get to tour the whole campus, check out different parts of the city, and interact with some current and future Buckeyes.

In this edition of Skull Session, Joseph Hastings has some notes on this trip and where he believes OSU stands in his recruitment. He also provides updates on a five-star defensive back and a junior prospect who has the program in his top two.

Andy Anders also shares quotes from a pair of coveted 2023 offensive lineman who are in possession of an offer from Ryan Day's staff.

