Ohio State cornerback target Fred Davis is set to announce an earlier than expected decision on Monday night and it is not expected to favor the Buckeyes. However, Davis' decision could continue to improve Ohio State's chances with another elite cornerback prospect.

Also, the Buckeyes hosted five-star running back Kendall Milton over the weekend for a big unofficial visit. The verdict is in and it sounds very positive for the Buckeyes. We dive into that situation as well.

All of that, and more, in today's Skull Session.