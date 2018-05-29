As the calendar turns to June, the focus shifts towards college camps. The Buckeyes will host three one-day camps in Columbus in June, but will also be out and about at other college campuses across the nation getting an up close look at key targets. That starts on Friday with a joint camp at Rutgers.

The Buckeyes have had a lot of success in recruiting the New York/New Jersey area under Urban Meyer and that could continue into the 2020 and 2021 classes as we take a look at a couple of top underclassmen who could be attending Friday's camp.

Also in 2020, a defensive tackle to keep an eye on is Connecticut's Tre' Williams. The defensive tackle position will likely be more of a need in 2020 than it has been so far in 2019 and Williams is a highly talented prospect who is looking closely at Ohio State early on. More on him inside.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.