Ohio State saw the impact of the coaching carousel in December when co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley took the Boston College head coaching job. But now a couple of the Buckeyes' rivals are seeing some shakeup of their own and it could be benefiting Ohio State at one position group in particular. We'll take a look at some of the recent movement and how it may be helping the Buckeyes upfront.

When it comes to one prospect impacting another on the recruiting trail, that is often times reserved for quarterbacks or skill players where there is only one football to go around. But there could be a situation developing along the offensive line where a pair of top prospects could ultimately end up having some influence.

We're keeping it in the trenches in today's Skull Session.