The coaching carousel is hitting top speed this weekend with several changes being made around the country. Among the most high profile changes took place at the University of Texas where head coach Tom Herman made several changes to his staff. There are also continuing rumors surrounding the future of USC head coach Clay Helton. We weigh on what we're hearing on both situations and what to expect in terms of the potential impact on Ohio State recruiting.

Also, Buckeye quarterback target C.J. Stroud did not make a scheduled official visit to Oregon this weekend. Does that mean a decision is coming and does it mean the Ducks are out? We have the answers to those questions.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.