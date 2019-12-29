Trying to make sense of Ohio State's 29-23 loss to Clemson on Saturday night may be an exercise in futility, but we're talking things out less than 24 hours after the Buckeyes had one slip right through their grasps against the defending champs.

On the recruiting trail, it's officially All-Star Week. The Under Armour and Adidas games will be played this week and several future Buckeyes will be in action with many of them heading to Columbus directly after the games. We're taking a quick look at each of those games and who to watch for OSU fans.

All of that, and more, in today's Skull Session.