Skull Session: Camp Season underway

Buckeye WR target Troy Stellato continues to be a hot commodity.
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Analyst
Camp season is already underway across the nation. We spent our Sunday in Indianapolis at the Best of the Midwest combine where we have some notes for Ohio State fans, including some insight into one of the Buckeyes' top offensive line targets.

Elsewhere around the nation, the Rivals Camp Series opened up in Miami and major Buckeye wide receiver target Troy Stellato continued to improve his stock with a strong performance, earning a Five-Star Challenge invite. We dive into that situation as well.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.


