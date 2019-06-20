It's one of the more highly anticipated recruiting weekends in recent memory around the Ohio State program. Could Rivals100 cornerback Clark Phillips kick start things for the Buckeyes on Friday afternoon? It's looking good on that front, but Phillips won't be the only California star on campus that the Buckeyes would like to land.

Meanwhile in Ohio, things appear to be tightening up for Akron Hoban running back/athlete DeaMonte Trayanum. The competition has changed for the Buckeyes and we give the latest on where things stand with one of Ohio's top prospects.

All of that, and more, in today's Skull Session.



