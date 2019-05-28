Ohio State commit and five-star offensive tackle Paris Johnson made his official visit to LSU over the weekend. With that, there has been no shortage of rampant speculation around the internet on whether or not the visit shook things up for the nation's top-ranked tackles. We're playing buy or sell on the various rumors out there regarding Johnson's status coming out of the visit.

Also, a pivotal moment could be coming up for the nation's No. 2 weakside defensive end in Desmond Evans. We have the latest on the Rivals100 talent and Buckeye priority target as the summer visit season approaches.

All of that, and more, in today's Skull Session.