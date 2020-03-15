An unscheduled Dead Period during arguably the most important time on the recruiting calendar has created challenges for programs across the nation. As usual, Ohio State has done an excellent job thinking on its feet and adjusting to the new circumstances. We're giving you an inside look at one thing the the Buckeyes are doing right now with top targets to help ease the sting of not being able to host those prospects on unofficial visits this month.

As the Buckeyes landed one top defensive target today in Rivals100 defensive back Jakailin Johnson, a FutureCast pick was put in for a top offensive target.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.