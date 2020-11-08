 BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Buckeyes are rolling on the field and the recruiting trail
Skull Session: Buckeyes are rolling on the field and the recruiting trail

Andy Anders/Joseph Hastings
Staff

Ohio State is off to a 3-0 start to the season, and several Ohio State commits and targets are impressed by what they've seen.

In this edition of Skull Session, Andy Anders and Joseph Hastings spoke with a number of 2022 prospects, including nearly a handful of Rivals100 recruits, about their thoughts on the Buckeyes' hot start.

Also, Hastings has notes on Walter Nolen, who is the No. 1 player in next year's cycle, and a pair of top-70 overall juniors. Anders gives a tidbit on a recent DE offer for the Buckeyes, as well as an assessment of the program's pursuit of pass rushers in the 2022 class.

You can view this week’s “Skull Session” HERE.

