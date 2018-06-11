The Buckeyes continue to push for Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva defensive tackle Tyler Davis and they received a well-timed visit from the Sunshine State star over the weekend. We dive into where that recruitment stands.

A false report surfaced about Ohio State securing a Saturday night pledge from four-star defensive back Kaiir Elam. But the Buckeyes did impress the Rivals250 prospect on his unofficial visit this weekend. Hear from Elam about his visit and where the Buckeyes stand.

Also, we have more notes from Friday's loaded one-day camp, which gave us some insight into a few different situations.

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has always been very innovative on the recruiting trail. That continues to be the case with the Buckeyes throwing out a new wrinkle to their camp experience. That wrinkle has been a major hit with recruits so far as we explain inside.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.