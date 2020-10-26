BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Buckeye Bash recap, decrypting tweets from 2022 commits

This was a heavy news week for the “Skull Session” on BuckeyeGrove.

With the Buckeye Bash bringing 10 Ohio State class of 2021 commits and one key target into town, Andy Anders and Joseph Hastings provide all their collected intel on the event.

In addition, Anders gives an update on 2022 offensive line target Blake Miller, with a full story to follow Tuesday, and Hastings delves into the latest about a set of interesting tweets from several class of 2022 commitments, forecasting a potential commitment on the horizon.

Finally, a weekly summation of how Ohio State commits performed with their respective high school teams.

You can view this week’s “Skull Session” HERE.