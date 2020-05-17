Two of the nation's top prospects trimmed their list to four schools this weekend with the Buckeyes making the cut for five-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and four-star cornerback Jaylin Davies.

We're taking a deep dive into those lists, separating contenders from pretenders and laying out what to expect as those two situations move forward.

In just two weeks, another one of the nation's top-ranked prospects will but making cuts of his own as five-star cornerback Tony Grimes prepares to cut his list at the end of the month. We have the latest on that situation as well.

All of that in tonight's Skull Session.