For a recruitment that will need to wrap up here in the next four weeks, there are still a ton of moving parts that could impact the decision of four-star running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The top priority for the Buckeyes in January, along with keeping Cam Martinez, Gibbs is looking at a few SEC schools, along with Ohio State and Georgia Tech (where he is committed).

But some other moving parts could ultimately play a role in where Gibbs ends up, including five-star running back Zach Evans and his tumultuous situation with the University of Georgia. We're taking a look at Gibbs' situation and analyzing some of the outside factors that could influence his decision, including what happens with Evans.

We're also discussing the transfer portal. The Buckeyes saw one potential transfer target decide to stay close to home and another decide for the NFL, but what about Temple grad-transfer defensive end Quincy Roche? We dive into that situation.

All of that in today's Skull Session.