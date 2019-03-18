This weekend's visitor list at Ohio State continues to expand and add star power with five-star receiver Julian Fleming now expected to be back in Columbus. We're taking a look at where things stand right now with the nation's top-rated pass catcher as well as another top target who will be on campus with him this weekend.

Ohio State commit Paris Johnson Jr. continued his visit tour over the weekend, hitting a trio of schools in the Southeast. We provide another reminder that once again Ohio State fans will need to accept that Johnson is taking this opportunity to check out other options while also continuing to build a relationship with new head coach Ryan Day.

All of that, and more, in today's Skull Session.