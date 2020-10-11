BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Big-time visitor confirmed for the Buckeye Bash

In today's edition of "Skull Session," BuckeyeGrove has confirmed a big-time visitor for the Buckeye Bash, which will be held on Oct. 24.

Joseph Hastings also has an update on a Rivals100 defensive back who could be in attendance for this month's event. He has a note on a 2022 tight end who was recently offered by Ohio State as well.

Andy Anders also shares details from his conversation with top-40 overall junior Caden Curry. He also has an update on the Buckeyes' pursuit of Rivals100 defensive back Kamari Ramsey, who hails from the West Coast.

You can view this week's "Skull Session" HERE.