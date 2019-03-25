The buzz has been out there and discussed around here in recent weeks on five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming and a very interesting, but unofficial, top two. Fleming's comments coming out of this weekend's Ohio State visit seem to validate it. Is it time to really believe the buzz? We dive into Fleming's visit and what to make of his interesting comments on top schools.

While Fleming and the 2020 receiver crop are generating a lot of buzz, the possibilities could be downright ridiculous for Ohio State when it comes to 2021 receivers. We take a look at that situation including some interesting comments from one of the nation's best about a possible dream haul for the Buckeyes.

All of that, and more, in today's Skull Session.