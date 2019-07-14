It has been quite a run of commitments for Ohio State over the past few weeks, and the streak could continue this week as Rivals100 safety Lathan Ransom has an announcement date set and a couple of other prospects remain possibilities to announce decisions at virtually any moment. We dive into what to potentially watch for this weekend.

Five-star defensive back Elias Ricks quieted the rumors this week with his announcement to attend IMG Academy this fall. We clear up some of the misinformation and half-truths that have been out there about the nation's top cornerback.

All of that, and more, in today's Skull Session.