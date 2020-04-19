Last week we profiled a pair of exceptional class of 2022 defensive backs in Louisiana star Jyaire Brown and Houston area standout Denver Harris. This week, both prospects received coveted offers from the Buckeyes. We're taking a look at the impact of those offers and what to expect moving forward with each prospect.

Saturday saw some interesting twists and turns in Ohio State's pursuit of Kentucky athlete/defensive back Jantzen Dunn. We have the latest on where things stand with a top priority for Ryan Day, Kerry Coombs, and the Buckeyes.

We're also exploring an area of concern in college football circles right now surrounding the COVID-19 shutdown and its potential impact on the college football season. There is one thing that hasn't been discussed much publicly and we're shedding some light on what that is in tonight's edition of the Skull Session.