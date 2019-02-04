Ohio State is still fighting for three different offensive line targets with just 48 hours left until Signing Day. It's time to give the not quite final calls on where those three could land on Wednesday.

The Buckeyes' underclassmen event on Saturday was a big hit, resulting in a commitment from the state's top sophomore and helping chances with several more elite prospects. We have more insight to provide on Saturday with a couple of big takeaways.

All of that, and more, in today's Skull Session.