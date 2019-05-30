COLUMBUS, Ohio – Buckeyes fans can start making plans for the 2019 football season as the first round of television times and networks have been released. Six of the 12 regular season games have times associated with them and five of those games have a channel attached as well.

The Buckeyes will open the Ryan Day-era against Florida Atlantic at home against Lane Kiffin’s Owls and the nation will get to see that game on FOX at 12pm (EDT). It will also be the first game of the Justin Fields-era as well at quarterback and interest will be high in how the two-time defending Big Ten champs will look after the retirement of Urban Meyer.

Week Two will see the Buckeyes at the 12pm window as well, this time on ABC as the Buckeyes take on in-state rival Cincinnati, led by former Ohio State star player and coordinator, Luke Fickell.

Ohio State will go on the road for the first time in week three and will travel to Bloomington (Ind.) to take on the Indiana Hoosiers and that will round out three straight weeks of 12pm games as this one shifts back to FOX.

The schedule will fast-forward to October and Ohio State’s homecoming game against Michigan State. This will be a night game at Ohio Stadium as the Spartans and Buckeyes will be a 7:30pm kickoff and the game will either be on ABC or ESPN. Look for the network to be sorted out a couple of weeks before the game.

The Buckeyes will be on the road for a rare Friday night game against Northwestern on October 18th. It will be an 8:30pm (Eastern) kickoff and that game will be seen on Fox Sports One.

And of course, ‘The Game’ is in its familiar 12pm slot as the Buckeyes will travel to Ann Arbor (Mich.) for the regular season finale. This game will air on FOX.