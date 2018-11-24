Silver bullet surprise
COLUMBUS, Ohio-- One week ago, a freshman running back from Maryland named Anthony McFarland ran for 298 yards against this Ohio State defense.
Today, it held Michigan's 25th-ranked rushing attack to 161 yards as a team.
While not perfect, the silver bullets did everything they needed to do to secure a dominant win over No. 4 Michigan Saturday.
"There was a lot of zones, a lot of pin-pulls they were trying to do [on the offensive line], and a lot of downhill running," redshirt junior defensive tackle Dre'mont Jones said. "I think that gave us an advantage because we knew their gameplan and we attacked it."
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news