Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-24 18:18:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Silver bullet surprise

Lbke4wikt566hnoehhsj
Junior safety Jordan Fuller intercepts a fluttering pass from junior Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.
Scott Stuart
Andy Anders • BuckeyeGrove.com
@UniotoTank55
Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio-- One week ago, a freshman running back from Maryland named Anthony McFarland ran for 298 yards against this Ohio State defense.

Today, it held Michigan's 25th-ranked rushing attack to 161 yards as a team.

While not perfect, the silver bullets did everything they needed to do to secure a dominant win over No. 4 Michigan Saturday.

"There was a lot of zones, a lot of pin-pulls they were trying to do [on the offensive line], and a lot of downhill running," redshirt junior defensive tackle Dre'mont Jones said. "I think that gave us an advantage because we knew their gameplan and we attacked it."

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}