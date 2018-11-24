COLUMBUS, Ohio-- One week ago, a freshman running back from Maryland named Anthony McFarland ran for 298 yards against this Ohio State defense.

Today, it held Michigan's 25th-ranked rushing attack to 161 yards as a team.

While not perfect, the silver bullets did everything they needed to do to secure a dominant win over No. 4 Michigan Saturday.

"There was a lot of zones, a lot of pin-pulls they were trying to do [on the offensive line], and a lot of downhill running," redshirt junior defensive tackle Dre'mont Jones said. "I think that gave us an advantage because we knew their gameplan and we attacked it."