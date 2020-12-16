BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Top-ranked CB Jakailin Johnson

Ohio State has put together arguably the best cornerback class in the 2021 cycle, with their highest-ranked CB pledge recently putting pen to paper and signing his LOI to play for the football team at the next level. Jakailin Johnson, who is the top-ranked player at his position in the country, is officially heading to Ohio State for college. He continues an impressive stretch of success that the Buckeyes have had when it comes to recruiting in Missouri. OSU reeled in commitments from Cameron Brown and Kamryn Babb in the 2018 class, Rivals100 wideout Jameson Williams the following year and top-60 overall prospect Mookie Cooper in the previous cycle. Johnson, however, is the one who is the more highly ranked on Rivals as he’s the No. 44 overall senior in the nation. I can confirm through a source that Johnson will not be an early enrollee at Ohio State. With Shaun Wade set to depart after this season and the struggles the Buckeyes have had in the secondary, Johnson will be a great addition to help bolster the group.

Why Johnson Committed to Ohio State

“I think with (Ohio State) hiring their d-back coach, and it being coach (Kerry) Coombs, I think it provided a little more stability,” his head coach, Robert Steeples, previously told Josh Helmholdt. “Coach Coombs is back, and probably coming back even better of a coach than when he left, having taken a two-year tour of the NFL. So, you have one of the best developers of cornerbacks in Kerry Coombs and you have an opportunity where they have a need for the position. When those type of things align, the fit’s there.”

Analyzing Johnson's Skill Set