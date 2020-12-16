BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Rivals250 LB Reid Carrico

Reid Carrico showcased all that he’ll bring to Ohio State in a standout season with Ironton this fall.

At linebacker, he proved a hard-hitting, quick-bursting, instinctive force to be reckoned with, accumulating 15 tackles for loss and four sacks.

At running back, he showed athleticism, drive and production with 1,544 yards in 11 games.

Now he’s officially a Buckeye after signing his letter of intent Wednesday.

Carrico is one of just two linebacker commits for Ohio State, the other being three-star outside linebacker Jaylen Johnson.

Two factors add to his importance in the class: Johnson could play safety or bullet at Ohio State, and in any case Carrico is the team’s lone inside linebacker commit from the class of 2021.

The No. 5 prospect from Ohio and No. 126 prospect overall pledged his services to the Buckeyes Sept. 10 2019 and kept a close-to-the-vest approach to his recruitment thereafter, his future in Columbus never in doubt.

This fall Carrico selected not to opt out from COVID-19 and instead take the journey with Ironton through the Ohio High School Football Playoffs, and the Fighting Tigers battled all the way to the Division V state championship game where they lost to Kirtland 38-0.

For his efforts, Carrico was named D-V Defensive Player of the Year by the OHSAA.

Carrico intends to enroll early.