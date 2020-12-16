BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Rivals250 DB Andre Turrentine

During the spring, Ohio State’s coaching staff reeled in commitments from seven prospects. A handful of them were members of the Rivals250, with three of the pledges – Evan Pryor, Jakailin Johnson and TreVeyon Henderson – being top-75 overall seniors.

The third recruit to commit to the Buckeyes during this impressive stretch was Nashville, Tennessee, defensive back Andre Turrentine. It was stiff competition for Ohio State as Turrentine’s finalists also featured Alabama, reigning national champions LSU and the in-state Tennessee Volunteers.

In the end, however, Turrentine chose a school that has been referred to as “BIA”, which stands for “Best In America,” due to the number of DBs they put into the National Football League.

There was absolutely no drama in Turrentine’s recruitment as he committed to Ohio State on March 17, and has not wavered on his pledge since then. The only real “drama,” if you would even call it that, was that he posted his Alabama official offer on Twitter, but he has been all in with the Buckeyes following his decision.

Even though Turrentine just signed his Letter of Intent to attend OSU at the next level, he will not be in Columbus this time next month. The fifth-ranked prospect in the state of Tennessee will be enrolling at the school in the summer.