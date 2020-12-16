BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Rivals100 OT Ben Christman

Four-star Ben Christman signed his letter of intent during Wednesday’s early signing period and will enroll in January, officially joining the Ohio State program.

Christman’s commitment to Ohio State dates back to June 2019, and the Buckeyes were clear frontrunners from the onset of his recruitment. Christman landed his Ohio State offer just four months prior.

The nation’s No. 88 prospect and No. 3 player from Ohio then put on his recruiting cap to help the Buckeyes build out their 2021 class, which currently sits No. 2 in Rivals’ team recruiting rankings.

His pitch to fellow top players was simple: be part of something special.

"Just come be a part of the best class, the best offensive class, in the country and let's go be great," Christman told BuckeyeGrove in September.

Christman and other major mouthpieces for the class such as four-star running TreVeyon Henderson provided assistance to Ohio State’s staff in its recent landing of five-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, and several other recruits before him.

He’s already working on many aspects of his game that’ll need refinement for the collegiate level. And he’s waiting anxiously to get started with his 2021 classmates -- he'll be in Columbus this spring as an early enrollee.

“I’m excited man, I love every single one of those guys already,” Christman said.