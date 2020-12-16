BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Rivals100 DT Michael Hall

There was never any question that Ohio State was going to land a commitment from Michael Hall and eventually sign him.

Hall reeled in an offer from the in-state Buckeyes in late October 2019, and went on to label them as his leader less than a month later. On Feb. 1 of this year, Hall decided not to wait any longer as he pulled the trigger and committed to the Buckeyes.

Sure, SEC programs like Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee jumped into the mix shortly after, but Hall struck through with his commitment without any drama. Now, as of a few minutes ago, Hall is officially heading to Ohio State at the next level as he has signed his Letter of Intent to play for the football program.

Hall is coming off of an impressive senior campaign that resulted in him being named one of the two Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association’s Division III Defensive Players of the Year. During his 2020 season, Hall recorded 41 total tackles (31 solo) – 12 of which were tackles for loss – and had a pair of sacks in seven games played.

The sixth-ranked defensive tackle on Rivals did sign early, but will not be a mid-year enrollee, so it will be several months before Hall officially arrives on campus.