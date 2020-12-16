BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Four-star TE Sam Hart

There’s two seniors at tight end on Ohio State’s roster this season, but the 2021 recruiting class only includes one prospect at the position.

Four-star Sam Hart signed his letter of intent Wednesday, securing depth at a position the Buckeyes could run thin at once their current upperclassmen leave.

After taking unofficial visits to LSU, Washington and Notre Dame among others, Hart took a trip to Ohio State in November 2019 to watch the Buckeyes play Penn State.

He committed the month after and hasn’t wavered since.

Hart grades out as the No. 13 tight end in the class of 2021 and No. 4 player from Colorado. As a junior at Cherokee Trail High School, he hauled in 31 receptions for 562 yards and seven touchdowns.

In a 2020 campaign that included only five games played, Hart caught 20 passes for 233 yards.

It’ll be interesting to see what Hart can do at Ohio State. After the three upperclass departures the only remaining tight ends for the Buckeyes will be converted linebacker Cade Stover and former three-star Joe Royer.