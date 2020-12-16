BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Four-star OT Zen Michalski

Signed: Four-star OT Zen Michalski
Zen Michalski took one of the most indirect paths to Ohio State out of all its commitments for the class of 2021.
The four-star offensive tackle from Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs, Indiana didn’t draw a ton of initial interest from the Buckeyes or many of college football’s top programs through his junior year of high school.
On April 25 he pledged his services to Louisville.
His commitment held solid for a few months until Ohio State got involved.
Head coach Ryan Day, offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and other staffers saw potential in Michalski enough to begin scouting him as an option to add depth at offensive line in the class behind five-star guard Donovan Jackson and four-star tackle Ben Christman.
On Sept. 8, Michalski snagged an offer from the Buckeyes. Sept. 27 he took a self-guided visit to Columbus, announced his decommitment from the Cardinals the next day and committed to Ohio State Oct. 3.
In less than a month, the Buckeyes stole the nation’s No. 30 offensive tackle and Indiana’s sixth-best player from Louisville.
After concluding a 7-3 season with Floyd Knobs, Michalski took home first-team All-State honors from the IHSAA.
Michalski may need some time to season at Ohio State, with plenty of talent waiting in front of him on the depth chart and polish still needed to be added to his game. But there’s a high ceiling to his game, particularly when considering how hard a worker he’s rumored to be.
He'll have a chance to prove it come spring time as an early enrollee.
Speaking of Michalski’s game:
Michalski's Skill Set
Michalski’s a mauler and a tremendous run blocker for his high school team, and I have no doubts the upside there is incredible.
Before he starts taking meaningful reps at Ohio State, however, he’ll need to develop in pass protection.
The athletic gifts are there for Michalski. His tape shows a tackle capable of moving laterally, one with the quickness and reaction time required to counter rush moves. And at 6-foot-6 285 pounds with long arms, size isn’t an issue.
It’s all about honing technique and seeing reps against pass rushers who can punish him in practice when he’s not sharp.
There aren’t many pass blocking highlights on this reel in general, but those that are there show some issues that could use fixing.
Michalski has trouble finding the right depth and properly squaring up against defensive ends. Defenders beat him to the inside or outside and he can simply overpower them with his size, plays that end either with one’s quarterback on the turf or a flag for holding at one’s feet in D-1 college football.
But there’s a ton of potential here, and the way he finishes his blocks combined with his overall mentality and run blocking prowess show a player that could be developed into something great.