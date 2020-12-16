BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Four-star OT Zen Michalski

Zen Michalski took one of the most indirect paths to Ohio State out of all its commitments for the class of 2021.

The four-star offensive tackle from Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs, Indiana didn’t draw a ton of initial interest from the Buckeyes or many of college football’s top programs through his junior year of high school.

On April 25 he pledged his services to Louisville.

His commitment held solid for a few months until Ohio State got involved.

Head coach Ryan Day, offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and other staffers saw potential in Michalski enough to begin scouting him as an option to add depth at offensive line in the class behind five-star guard Donovan Jackson and four-star tackle Ben Christman.

On Sept. 8, Michalski snagged an offer from the Buckeyes. Sept. 27 he took a self-guided visit to Columbus, announced his decommitment from the Cardinals the next day and committed to Ohio State Oct. 3.

In less than a month, the Buckeyes stole the nation’s No. 30 offensive tackle and Indiana’s sixth-best player from Louisville.

After concluding a 7-3 season with Floyd Knobs, Michalski took home first-team All-State honors from the IHSAA.

Michalski may need some time to season at Ohio State, with plenty of talent waiting in front of him on the depth chart and polish still needed to be added to his game. But there’s a high ceiling to his game, particularly when considering how hard a worker he’s rumored to be.

He'll have a chance to prove it come spring time as an early enrollee.

Speaking of Michalski’s game: