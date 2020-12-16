BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Five-star offensive lineman Donovan Jackson

The Texas-to-Columbus pipeline officially continued today as five-star offensive lineman Donovan Jackson just signed his Letter of Intent to Ohio State.

On their roster, the Buckeyes currently have eight players who are from the Lone Star State. With Jackson making things official with the program today, that means Ryan Day’s staff has signed a player from Texas with a 6.0 Rivals Rating or higher in all three cycles Day has been the head coach.

Prior to announcing his decision to commit to the Buckeyes back on Jan. 8 of this year, Jackson had narrowed his recruitment down to five finalists. Included in the mix was obviously Ohio State, as well as Georgia, Stanford and the in-state Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies.

In the end, Jackson knew Columbus is where his heart was. He only visited the school a couple of times, but the No. 13 overall senior on Rivals is very familiar with the Buckeye State as he has family in Cincinnati and his parents are both from Ohio.

Another key part of Jackson’s decision was the way Ohio State played against Penn State last year, a matchup in which he was in attendance for. He went on to note that this gamed “sealed the deal” for him.

Day’s staff and Buckeye Nation are going to have to wait a few months, however, for Jackson to get on campus. He’s unable to graduate early from his school, so a summer enrollment is the plan for Jackson.