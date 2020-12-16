BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Five-star DE Jack Sawyer

Signed: Five-star DE Jack Sawyer
Ohio State’s first commitment remained its highest rated until right before signing day in 2021.
Five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer is officially a Buckeye after faxing in his letter of intent Wednesday.
Sawyer pledged his services to the Buckeyes before his sophomore year of high school concluded, sealing a spot on Feb. 3 2019 -- more than two months before any other commit in the class.
He’s served as a centerpiece to Ohio State’s recruiting efforts since that time.
Perhaps Sawyer’s biggest contribution was hosting the Buckeye Bash at his house the weekend of Oct. 24, giving commits and then-uncommitted four-star safety Derrick Davis -- who’s now committed to LSU -- a chance to tour campus and build chemistry with COVID-19 preventing traditional visits.
“We’ve got a pretty funny class, honestly,” Sawyer told BuckeyeGrove following the outing. “All of us can crack a couple good jokes.”
Speaking of COVID-19, due to concerns about his future and the unknowns that surrounded the virus in Ohio, Sawyer opted out of his senior season at Pickerington North.
The Panthers managed a 5-1 regular season record in his stead, but fell to New Albany 44-20 in the second round of Ohio’s state football playoffs.
In the meantime, Sawyer’s been listening to the advice of Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson and developing every area of his game that he can.
His goal is to see the field year one, and he’ll get a jumpstart by enrolling early.
“I just want to be a contributor,” Sawyer said. “Obviously make a travel spot and hopefully find myself in the rotation. What I need to do to get there is just keep working my ass off as hard as I can and listen to the coaches.”
Sawyer's Skill Set
First thing’s first, and it’s a cliche but it holds true -- Sawyer has an elite motor. Much like the great Buckeye defensive ends that precede him, your Bosa brothers and Chase Youngs of the world, nothing keeps Sawyer from making plays.
When you combine an unstoppable motor with such freakish athleticism, all that remains is honing the technique -- and Ohio State just so happens to have one of the best defensive line coaches in the country, one Larry Johnson.
Not that Sawyer was short on technique on this reel. Oftentimes you see elite high school defensive linemen rely on their athletic advantage over opponents to make plays, and then realize you have to add technical ability in college, but Sawyer already demonstrates an understanding of various rush techniques on film.
Given his relentless nature and edge-rushing prowess, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Sawyer reached his goal and saw playing time in year one.