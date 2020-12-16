BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Five-star DE Jack Sawyer

Ohio State’s first commitment remained its highest rated until right before signing day in 2021.

Five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer is officially a Buckeye after faxing in his letter of intent Wednesday.

Sawyer pledged his services to the Buckeyes before his sophomore year of high school concluded, sealing a spot on Feb. 3 2019 -- more than two months before any other commit in the class.

He’s served as a centerpiece to Ohio State’s recruiting efforts since that time.

Perhaps Sawyer’s biggest contribution was hosting the Buckeye Bash at his house the weekend of Oct. 24, giving commits and then-uncommitted four-star safety Derrick Davis -- who’s now committed to LSU -- a chance to tour campus and build chemistry with COVID-19 preventing traditional visits.

“We’ve got a pretty funny class, honestly,” Sawyer told BuckeyeGrove following the outing. “All of us can crack a couple good jokes.”

Speaking of COVID-19, due to concerns about his future and the unknowns that surrounded the virus in Ohio, Sawyer opted out of his senior season at Pickerington North.

The Panthers managed a 5-1 regular season record in his stead, but fell to New Albany 44-20 in the second round of Ohio’s state football playoffs.

In the meantime, Sawyer’s been listening to the advice of Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson and developing every area of his game that he can.

His goal is to see the field year one, and he’ll get a jumpstart by enrolling early.

“I just want to be a contributor,” Sawyer said. “Obviously make a travel spot and hopefully find myself in the rotation. What I need to do to get there is just keep working my ass off as hard as I can and listen to the coaches.”