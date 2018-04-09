So what's next? If you ask Mike Weber, it's up to the running backs to make the difference now.

With Barrett moving on to life's next chapter, wherever it leads him, Urban Meyer faces the dilemma of who will be the one to keep his legs churning and find the yards the team needs for first downs. While Dwayne Haskins possesses a big body that's difficult to tackle, he lacks the ability of Barrett to find the holes in the offensive line. Joe Burrow, if he's given the starting spot, has quickness, but nowhere near enough drive and push on his runs to break through defensive lineman's arm tackles.

Barrett had the ability to sneak through holes in the line and push forward for the couple extra feet he needed to convert, keeping plenty of the Ohio State drives alive. Now, that ability is gone.

It was the closest thing to a sure bet any sports fans could have whenever the Buckeyes found themselves needing a few tough yards. The play call was simply, given that it was almost exclusively a quarterback draw, but the results were always deadly.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - On any short-yardage situation over the last few years, it's always been J.T. Barrett's legs that kept drives alive for Ohio State.

"J.T. did a lot of running. There were a lot of games when he has more rushes than (the running backs) combined," Weber said after Monday's practice. "But I feel like coach has a lot more trust in his running backs (since) we've got less of a running quarterback now. We should get the ball a lot more."

More tailback handoffs should bring some fans memories of a Woody Hayes type approach to an offense. After posting some extremely solid production from handoffs, both Weber and J.K. Dobbins should have plenty of chances to show why Meyer is showing more trust in his running backs.

Weber has the blend of speed and strength to be the kind of running back needed in situations where the yards are tough, but he feels any of Ohio State's ball-carriers can convert when called upon, including third-stringer Antonio Williams.

However, Weber also made the point to say he could be the "everything" back for the Buckeyes, including pass catching, speed runs and blocking.

To say the Detroit native is excited for an increased workload is an understatement ahead of the 2018 season.

"It's the moment I've been waiting for since I got here," he said with a smile. "To put the team on my back in the game and just be the workhorse. That's one of my goals this year. I asked for it and hopefully I get it."

If Weber has his way, the staple of the Ohio Stadium announcer calling out "J.T. Barrett on the carry" after third or fourth and short plays will boast his name moving forward.

Running backs coach Tony Alford has an interesting choice to make, given how tightly the race for the starting role has been. Although Dobbins was a record-breaker in his freshman season and Weber flashed a lot of growth last year, Alford is not picking solely on which player is "supposed" to be the starter.

"I'm not into keeping people happy," Alford said. "The guys who deserve to play are going to going to play."

If that statement is true, all three could make plenty of appearances next season. But, Weber might be the one who's itching for the spotlight most in 2018.