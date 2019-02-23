Fernando's offense was important, but his defense against Kaleb Wesson was even more critical as the Ohio State big-man was held to seven points, 3-12 from the field and 1-5 from beyond the arc. The Buckeyes were not deep enough to win a game without a major push from their best player, and that just was not meant to be in this one.

Anthony Cowan would lead all scorers with 19 points for the Terps. Bruno Fernando was held scoreless in the first half but would score 14 points in the second half and keep the Terps out of Ohio State's reach for the entire half.

Duane Washington led the Buckeyes with 15 points, Andre Wesson would chip in 13 points while Keyshawn Woods would have 10 points as he was the primary point guard on Saturday. Justin Ahrens would have nine points as he had his first career collegiate start.

The Buckeyes had to go on Saturday without guard CJ Jackson (shoulder injury – status day-to-day) against Maryland (21-7, 12-5) and everyone knew that would make the odds longer for Ohio State to pull off the upset against the No. 24 ranked Terps. Ohio State (17-10, 7-9) had moments where it looked like it had the upset within its grasp, but shots would stop falling late as the Buckeyes fell 72-62.

After an all-too-familiar slow start, the Buckeyes would hold the lead early in the game and would be up 12-10 seven-plus minutes into the game.



The Terps would go on a 7-0 run and open up an eight-point lead, 27-19, as the Buckeyes could not hit a shot, a signature of a poor-shooting Ohio State team.

Ohio State would bounce back and close the gap to two after Keyshawn Woods would step in the way of a Maryland pass and take it uncontested for a lay-up and Ohio State would trail only 27-25.

The two teams would keep it close and the Terps would take a five-point edge into the locker room, 33-28.

Credit goes to the Buckeyes for staying close, especially undermanned. Ohio State would cut the lead back down to three points after Andre Wesson went in for a reverse-dunk off of a Buckeyes steal and cut it to 39-36.

Just when Ohio State fans felt that there might be something cooking, the kitchen close as Ohio State would go on a 5:20 nap, as Maryland would extend the lead on a 13-0 run.

It appeared that the Buckeyes were well on their way to another blowout loss to a top-25 team on the road but credit again to Chris Holtmann's team for not giving up as the Buckeyes would go on a 19-5 run that would be capped by an Ahrens three-pointer as Ohio State would draw within two, 57-55.

The Buckeyes ran out of gas at that point as the Terps would go on a quick 7-0 run, including five points at the free throw line as the gassed Buckeyes were committing foolish fouls.

Ahrens would hit another three-pointed to get it within six-points, but it was a last gasp for the Buckeyes as they would end up falling by 10 points.

Ohio State does not have much time left to better its NCAA resume and every win is critical at this point. Something that the Buckeyes need to figure out is what is wrong with Luther Muhammad's offensive game. The freshman guard went 1-8 on Saturday and is now 5-37 in his last five games from the floor. Freshmen find out the hard way just how long the college basketball season is, and Muhammad has been invisible on the offense and was also guilty for three of Ohio State's seven turnovers in this game. If the Buckeyes are going to be without CJ Jackson for any length of time, Muhammad finding his shooting stroke would go a long way in making up for the 12 points a game that Jackson has been good for this season.

Ohio State won't have long to lick its wounds as the Buckeyes are back in action on Tuesday against Iowa (7:00pm – BTN). While it may not be a 'must win' game for Ohio State, it certainly would give the Buckeyes a little breathing room as the margin for error is about zero for this Buckeyes team to even make the NCAA Tournament field.