INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL Scouting Combine was supposed to be a big run for former Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield as he on display to put up a big showing with testing in front of the NFL scouts and decision makers.

That all came to a halt on Sunday afternoon during Sheffield's attempt at the bench press. During his testing session, Sheffield let out a shout of pain during the drill and was forced to stop the drill. The early reports are saying that it is a torn left pectoral muscle injury, much like the same one that sidelined Billy Price just a season ago.

Sheffield started his career at Alabama but after a redshirt season opted to transfer out and after a year at Blinn C.C. made his way to Ohio State.

The former Ohio State corner played two seasons in the scarlet and gray and racked up 75 tackles along with two interceptions during his career. He started in 14 games during the 2018 season and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Details have been scarce and there is no telling if the severity of Sheffield's injury is the same or worse than the one that sidelined Price during the combine and also at Ohio State's Pro Day. Price was cleared for football activities in June, just three-plus months after his injury.

WalterFootball.com has Sheffield listed as anywhere between a 3rd to 5th round pick as of a February update. It is unknown if teams will be inclined to stay away from Sheffield and he will fall as a result of this injury.

The 2019 NFL Draft will take place in Nashville (Tenn.) over a three-day period that will start on April 25th and run through the 27th.