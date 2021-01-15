BuckeyeGrove - Shaun Wade to forgo eligibility, enter NFL Draft

Shaun Wade has played his last game for Ohio State.

The first-team All-American cornerback announced that he will forgo his remaining eligibility to enter the NFL Draft, where he began this season considered to be a first round pick.

Wade briefly declared for the draft in September, following a standstill on the Big Ten's decision to cancel the fall football season, but he rejoined the program shortly after the conference reinstated its schedule.

In his first season moving from slot to outside cornerback, the Jacksonville (Fla.) native became the first-ever Buckeye to win the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year award.

"The past four years at The Ohio State University have been some of the greatest experiences of my life," Wade said in a social media post. "It has given me the opportunity to not only earn my degree but to excel on the field and compete for national championships. My time as a Buckeyes has prepared me to pursue the sport I love at the highest level, and I want to thank all who have helped me get to where I am today."