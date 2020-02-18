COLUMBUS, Ohio – The secondary will look different in 2020, but a familiar face may prevent the group from falling off.

In the fall of 2020, Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette will be on their respective NFL teams trying to lock up professional wide receivers. One key cornerback that passed up playing on Sundays is Shaun Wade, and he will be an integral part of maintaining Ohio State’s reputation as one of the best secondaries in the country.

“I think it means the world, first of all, that he came back,” Kerry Coombs said. “My first conversation with Shaun about this was this: you don't become a first-round pick because you came back. You don't get to be a top-10 pick because you came back. A year older doesn't make any difference, right? You've got to go to work, and you've got to get started."