COLUMBUS, Ohio – Shaun Wade possesses a versatile skillset that aids a talented defense, and he will look to continue impacting games like he did against Cincinnati.

As a redshirt freshman, Wade made quite an impact for the 2018 Buckeyes. He would finish the season with 31 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a blocked punt.

His versatility and ability to do it all has carried over into 2019.

Wade seemed to be involved in every defensive play Saturday. The redshirt sophomore was able to record a sack fumble and break up two passes, one of which resulted in an interception for Tuf Borland.

Like the rest of the defense, Wade is playing with a greater deal of confidence and speed, and this will only increase his ability to positively impact the game.

“There’s not a lot of thinking,” Wade said. “It’s just football, and that’s what we love to play is football, so it’s like when you’re not overthinking things, then it’s going to be fun.”

Wade’s speed was definitely on display when he came screaming in on a corner blitz against Cincinnati. He came untouched on the play and had one thing on his mind.

“Go make a play and help this defense,” Wade said on his mindset during the play.

Ohio State was unable to recover the fumble, but the play embodied the aggressive mindset to force turnovers this season.

“That’s been a big thing for our unit is to create turnovers this year,” Wade said. “Last year we didn’t create too many, so we have to create more.”

Last season Wade led the team in interceptions. The secondary would only account for nine interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2018.