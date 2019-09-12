Shaun Wade has flourished in the new-look defense
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Shaun Wade possesses a versatile skillset that aids a talented defense, and he will look to continue impacting games like he did against Cincinnati.
As a redshirt freshman, Wade made quite an impact for the 2018 Buckeyes. He would finish the season with 31 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a blocked punt.
His versatility and ability to do it all has carried over into 2019.
Wade seemed to be involved in every defensive play Saturday. The redshirt sophomore was able to record a sack fumble and break up two passes, one of which resulted in an interception for Tuf Borland.
Like the rest of the defense, Wade is playing with a greater deal of confidence and speed, and this will only increase his ability to positively impact the game.
“There’s not a lot of thinking,” Wade said. “It’s just football, and that’s what we love to play is football, so it’s like when you’re not overthinking things, then it’s going to be fun.”
Wade’s speed was definitely on display when he came screaming in on a corner blitz against Cincinnati. He came untouched on the play and had one thing on his mind.
“Go make a play and help this defense,” Wade said on his mindset during the play.
Ohio State was unable to recover the fumble, but the play embodied the aggressive mindset to force turnovers this season.
“That’s been a big thing for our unit is to create turnovers this year,” Wade said. “Last year we didn’t create too many, so we have to create more.”
Last season Wade led the team in interceptions. The secondary would only account for nine interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2018.
Although coverage is his main role, Jeff Hafley has definitely identified Wade as an athlete that can help the defense in different ways. The system that Hafley has implemented seems to have helped Ohio State’s talented players move with more purpose this season.
Unlike last season, players seem to have an increased understanding of the system, which relies on simplicity and running to the ball. The new mentality has allowed the players to play with speed and maximize their tremendous talent.
Wade came into Ohio State as a five-star recruit, and he was rated the No. 24 player in 2017 by Rivals. Ryan Day is excited for Wade to come into his own this season.
“Very, very talented. Extremely talented,” Day said on Wade. “He can play outside, inside, he can blitz. Helps us on special teams. Very, very talented. I think he's going to have a great year.”
Wade showed his talent when he was able to deliver the big hit that popped the ball up to Chase Young, who was unable to bring in the interception.
The big hit, which is Wade’s favorite play to make, is something that he is willing to do in order to help the team generate turnovers. Although Young was unable to complete the play, Borland was able to make an interception later in the game off a Wade breakup.
“I’m okay making the hits as long as somebody catches the ball, we’re good,” Wade said.
The defense, along with Wade, has taken on a mentality of playing fast and free in order to get to the ball quicker in the hopes of eliminating big plays and forcing more turnovers.
Even after a shutout and big performance against Cincinnati, Wade is not satisfied, and he still believes there is room for him to improve and make a bigger impact on Saturdays.
“I know I can do more,” Wade said. “I feel like everybody can do more.”